eTurboNews Gives The World Away in December for Black Friday

eTurboNews is the only global travel industry newsletter you can read, listen to, and watch stories without having to click through to its online news portal.

Published in 102 languages and reaching more than 2 million followers around the globe.

Established in Indonesia in 1999, and published daily since April 2001 from Hawaii, USA. It’s now the time to check the effectiveness of eTurboNews to create visibility for travel and tourism businesses, destinations, and organizations.

The eTurboNews BLACK FRIDAY and CYBER MONDAY action allows for any approved business or public entity to test the full weight of this network for a full month and for US$ 250.00 in December 2023.

The test includes publishing unlimited relevant press releases and commercial content. You can run banners, and text links by geographical regions or language editions, send an email blast, or expand to the eTN network of in-house syndication partners specializing in MICE, Aviation, LGBTQ, Germany Travel, Luxurious Travel, Tourist, Travel Industry News, Saudi Arabia Tourism News, African Tourism News, Caribbean Travel News , Hawaii Travel News, Travel Journalist Wire Service – and more.

For any qualified business ready to test eTurboNews go to https://breakingnewseditor.com/black-friday