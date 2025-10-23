ETOA’s new B2B Event is “SHOP”

SHOP is ETOA’s new B2B event dedicated to helping destinations, suppliers, and operators grow business beyond the high season.

As many places reach capacity during peak months, SHOP brings together industry professionals committed to building a more balanced, sustainable tourism economy.

“Clients are changing, and how they choose where and when to travel is changing too,” says Tom Jenkins, CEO of ETOA. “If you want to attract visitors where and when you want them—come and Talk SHOP.” ETOA and ETC Partner to Promote Europe Tourism in China in 2024

Attending SHOP offers the chance to:

Extend the season by attracting visitors year-round.

by attracting visitors year-round. Boost visibility with operators seeking new, less-crowded options.

with operators seeking new, less-crowded options. Support sustainability by easing pressure on peak-season hotspots.

by easing pressure on peak-season hotspots. Build partnerships with buyers expanding their off-peak portfolios.

In partnership with City Destinations Alliance and the European Travel Commission, SHOP unites tourism SMEs, international operators, and destination boards across Europe.

“SHOP aligns perfectly with our mission to make better cities through better tourism,” says Flavie de Bueil, COO of City Destinations Alliance.

“We need to rebalance travel demand across Europe—and SHOP is part of that movement,” adds Eduardo Santander, CEO of ETC.

ETOA launches SHOP – Shoulder & Off-Peak Marketplace 2026 SHOP 2026 is a one-day B2B workshop taking place on 12th June 2026 at the InterContinental O2 London.

