ETOA Updates on Taxes, Online Systems & Access in Europe

Norway – The Norwegian government has proposed a bill to allow municipalities to charge a tourist tax on paid overnight stays, with a parliamentary debate scheduled for June 2025.

Santiago de Compostela – The City Council initially approved the implementation of a tourist tax. The start date is to be confirmed (potentially in summer 2025).

Heidelberg – New overnight stay tax proposed to be implemented from 1 July 2025

Spain – Barcelona will soon implement new measures regarding coach access, including an increase in bus permit costs and new drop-off zones.

Bibury, Cotswolds – New coach access arrangements are being trialled for at least a month in Bibury. The existing coach parking bays have been closed and replaced with drop-off/pick-up bays (up to 10 minutes) at the same location shared with public buses. Coaches should enter from the east (via Burford) for drop-off. To park, coaches may use Cirencester services while closer options are being explored.

Bourton-on-the-Water, Cotswolds – The new temporary arrangement allowing coaches to drop-off/pick-up on Meadow Way has been delayed due to infrastructure issues. An anticipated start date has not yet been announced.

Edinburgh – Johnston Terrace is currently not accessible by coaches while road works are ongoing at the Lawnmarket in Old Town. Once the works end (planned July 2025), access to Johnston Terrace for coaches will be restricted when the Lawnmarket is closed to vehicle traffic. Drop-off/pick-up bays for coaches have been established in Castle Terrace. Regent Road and Inverleith Place be used for long-term parking.

Venice – St Mark’s Basilica has announced a new online booking system: on-site ticket purchases will no longer be available. Operators must apply to join the List of Accredited Operators to buy tickets. Deadline: June 3rd.