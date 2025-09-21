London, Las Vegas, Brussels, London and Malta will be the hotspots for eTurboNews for the rest of this year, partnering and attending some of the key events in global travel and tourism.

The Summer season is coming to an end, with many globally necessary travel and tourism events on the horizon.

eTurboNews Global and Italy will be attending the WTTC Global Summit in Rome this month, from September 28-30, which may very well be one of the most important events this year, when WTTC will turn Rome into a hotspot where the largest, most influential travel and tourism companies will meet to shape the future of global tourism.

Interim CEO Gloria Guevara will lead delegates through the event.



In Las Vegas, a city currently struggling with a decline in tourism, IMEX America will convene, bringing the meeting and incentive industry together from around the world. With changes under the Trump administration in the United States, it will be interesting to learn how conventions, meetings, and incentive travel can adjust to the new normal in the land of the free.

eTurboNews has partnered with both IMEX Frankfurt and IMEX America since the event’s launch.

eTurboNews US and Global will be attending at its Stand Number F804.

IMEX was there for Las Vegas in good and bad times and has brought resilience to Sin City numerous times.

eTN Publisher Juergen Steinmetz will be speaking at the Global Tourism Forum in Brussels, October 20-21,2025, during the World Travel Week. It aims to serve as a global platform to redefine the future of travel and tourism.

eTurboNews is pleased to announce another year of being one of the official media partners for World Travel Market London 2025.

WTN is home to the world’s travel trade – bringing together the international leisure travel community, providing inspiration, education, sourcing, and benchmarking to travel professionals while providing exhibitors a place to do business and showcase their services to the international press. Don’t miss your chance to be part of the world’s most influential travel and tourism event, 4 – 6 November at ExCeL, London.

WTN is offering eTN readers a free ticket today by clicking here.

From October 7-10, eTN Global will be attending the General Assembly for Lufthansa City Center in Malta.