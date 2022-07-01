Etihad reveals why the A350-1000 is so special for U.S. bound flights

Etihad Airways was excited today when the National Airline of the UAE completed its first flight on a an Airbus A350-1000 from AUH to JFK.

Etihad Airways’ new Airbus A350-1000 is the new way to connect the United Arab Emirates with the Unites States of America.

Etihad passengers traveling to the US from Abu Dhabi have access to Etihad’s US pre-clearance, the only United States Customs, and Border Protection facility in the Middle East.

This allows passengers bound for the United States to process all immigration, customs, and agriculture inspections in Abu Dhabi before they board their flight, avoiding immigration and queues on arrival in the US. It’s like arriving on a domestic flight in the U.S.

