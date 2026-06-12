Etihad Airways and Abu Dhabi Tourism are offering complimentary medical travel insurance to eligible international visitors through December 2026. While the benefit enhances traveler confidence and convenience, it raises questions about whether free insurance is a true differentiator when many destinations and travel providers already offer similar protections.

ABU DHABI, UAE — In a move designed to boost visitor confidence and strengthen Abu Dhabi’s appeal as a global tourism destination, Etihad Airways and the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) announced that all eligible international visitors arriving on Etihad-operated flights will receive complimentary medical travel insurance beginning in July 2026.

The initiative, delivered in partnership with The National Insurance Company – Daman, covers eligible travelers for up to 15 days in the UAE and is automatically included with qualifying Etihad tickets through December 2026.

While the announcement highlights Abu Dhabi’s commitment to creating a seamless visitor experience, it also raises an important industry question: Why is complimentary medical coverage being promoted as a major incentive when many travelers already carry insurance through credit cards, tour operators, travel insurance policies, or national healthcare agreements?

A New Competitive Tool in Destination Marketing

For Abu Dhabi, the answer appears to lie less in the insurance itself and more in the message it sends.

Global tourism destinations are increasingly competing not only on attractions and price, but on convenience, reassurance, and traveler confidence. By automatically including medical insurance without requiring travelers to complete applications or pay additional fees, Abu Dhabi and Etihad are removing one more administrative step from the travel experience.

His Excellency Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry, Director General for Tourism at DCT Abu Dhabi, described the initiative as part of a broader effort to enhance the end-to-end visitor experience.

“Global interest in Abu Dhabi continues to grow,” he said. “This initiative ensures we meet that demand with an exceptional, end-to-end visitor experience.”

Not Entirely Unique

The concept itself is not unprecedented.

During and after the COVID-19 pandemic, several airlines and destinations introduced complimentary travel and medical insurance to encourage tourism recovery. Emirates, Qatar Airways, and various Caribbean and Asian destinations experimented with similar programs, while many premium credit cards continue to provide extensive travel medical benefits.

Industry observers note that most international travelers already have some form of protection before departure.

This leads some tourism analysts to ask whether the insurance is truly a unique benefit or primarily a marketing tool designed to differentiate Abu Dhabi in an increasingly crowded marketplace.

The Abu Dhabi Difference

Etihad argues that the value lies in simplicity.

Unlike many travel insurance products that require separate purchases, registrations, or reimbursement claims, the Abu Dhabi program is automatically included with every eligible Etihad ticket purchased outside the UAE.

The coverage also extends to travelers using Etihad’s popular Stopover Programme, encouraging visitors to spend additional days exploring the emirate rather than simply transiting through Abu Dhabi.

Etihad Airways Chief Executive Officer Antonoaldo Neves said the initiative reflects a broader commitment to making travel easier.

“Giving comprehensive medical insurance with every eligible Etihad ticket means our guests can focus entirely on experiencing the extraordinary Emirati hospitality Abu Dhabi has to offer,” he said.

Healthcare as Part of the Tourism Product

The program also highlights Abu Dhabi’s growing effort to position healthcare quality as part of its tourism proposition.

The insurance is underwritten and administered by The National Insurance Company – Daman, a PureHealth company and one of the UAE’s leading health insurers. According to Daman CEO Khaled Ateeq Aldhaheri, visitors will benefit from access to one of the country’s most extensive medical provider networks.

As travelers become increasingly conscious of health-related risks abroad, destination-backed healthcare assurances are emerging as an additional factor in travel decision-making, particularly among families, senior travelers, and first-time visitors.

More About Perception Than Coverage?

Ultimately, the significance of the initiative may not be measured by how many claims are filed.

Instead, its value may lie in reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s image as a destination that prioritizes visitor wellbeing from the moment a booking is made.

Whether free medical insurance becomes a decisive factor in choosing Abu Dhabi over competing destinations remains to be seen. Most travelers are unlikely to book a trip solely because of insurance coverage.

However, in a global tourism market where destinations compete on increasingly fine margins, removing one concern—and one potential expense—could provide a subtle but meaningful advantage.

For Abu Dhabi and Etihad, the strategy is clear: if many destinations offer similar attractions, hospitality, and experiences, making visitors feel safer and better cared for may be the differentiator that helps turn interest into bookings.