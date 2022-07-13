Etihad Airways teams up with Junk Kouture

Etihad Airways, the national carrier of the United Arab Emirates announces its partnership with Junk Kouture, the world’s largest sustainable youth fashion competition.

Junk Kouture’s partnership with Etihad Airways will see an exciting offering across multiple communication channels, joining the sustainability goals and efforts of both companies. As part of the agreement, Etihad will provide flights to all competing teams in Junk Kouture across five international markets. Locally, Etihad will donate obsolete aircraft items such as old seat covers, carpets, cabin crew uniforms and life vests to UAE schools participating in Junk Kouture for upcycling and use in their student’s designs. A range of social media and content offerings will be developed and produced amplifying the message of grass roots change. The partnership is announced in the lead up to the first ever World Final of Junk Kouture at Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi scheduled for JNUARY 11, 2023.

The iconic gold venue will host the high-octane event celebrating youth creativity, sustainability, performance and self-expression. Sixty designs, including 10 from the UAE, and their teams from New York, London, Milan, Paris and Dublin will be flown to Abu Dhabi by Etihad Airways to compete for the title of World Designer of the Year.

