Ethiopian Culture: Demera Colorfully Celebrated in the Capital

40 mins ago
by Binayak Karki
Written by Binayak Karki

Demera, an important event in the Ethiopian culture and the annual religious bonfire, was colorfully celebrated in Addis Ababa. Conducted on the Eve of Meskel Commemoration, Demera was celebrated in the capital in the presence of President Sahle-Work Zewde. Ethiopian Orthodox Church archbishops and other dignitaries were also present during the grand celebration.

During the event, the General Manager of the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church, Abune Abrham, read a speech on behalf of Patriarch Abune Mathias. Patriarch Abune Mathias emphasized that Christians, especially followers of the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church, observe Meskel, the finding of the True Cross, every September 28. He highlighted that the Cross symbolizes the importance of respecting others and promoting humility rather than selfishness.

Meskel, also known as Meskal or the Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross, is a significant religious holiday celebrated primarily by the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church. The word “Meskel” means “cross” in Ge’ez, an ancient Ethiopian language.

Demera is a central and highly symbolic element of the Meskel celebration in Ethiopia.

Binayak Karki

Binayak - based in Kathmandu - is an editor and author writing for eTurboNews.

