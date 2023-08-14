Ethiopian Airlines, Tal Aviation and Save a Childs Heart

Gideon Thaler, CEO of Tal Aviation has a big heart for Children. It’s why he loves his client Ethiopian Airlines and Save a Child’s Heart.

Currently, 44 children are receiving care from Save a Child’s Heart in Israel.

In a partnership between Ethiopian Airlines and its Israel-based representation and management company, TAL AVIATION,

Being the largest African carrier, Ethiopian Airlines has emerged as a significant player in the world of aviation.

Though flying is its core business, programs such as “Save A Child’s Heart” and “Back to Origins” are just two of many socially conscious programs that enhance the social responsibility of this Ethopia-based African Star Alliance member airline.

In Israel, TAL Aviation, General Sales Agent for Ethiopian Airlines collaborates with a local hospital in Israel to transport children from Ethiopia to Israel for life-saving heart surgery. Its founder and CEO Gideon Thaler has a big heart for children.

At any given time, children from around the world are at the Save a Child’s Children’s Home near Tel Aviv. These children receive screenings and life-saving heart procedures from doctors at Wolfson Medical Center and the Ida Cabakoff International Cardiac Care Center.

SACH treats children suffering from congenital and rheumatic heart disease who have little access to care in their own countries. Together we can give them a chance at a healthy life.

When children and their families travel hundreds and thousands of miles to Israel for care by Save a Child’s Heart, they need a welcoming place to stay while they are there.

The Save a Child’s Heart Children’s Home is alive with the world’s languages, shared meals, birthday parties, first steps, laughter, and play. Children recover here after surgery – sometimes running and breathing freely for the first time in their lives.

Since its founding in 1995, Save a Child’s Heart has treated more than 3,000 children.

Ethiopian Airlines aims to become the leading Aviation group in Africa by providing safe and reliable passenger and cargo air transport, Aviation Training, Flight Catering, MRO, and Ground Services whose quality and price “value proposition” is always better than its competitors.

Ethiopian Airlines likes to ensure being an airline of choice to its customers, an employer of choice to its employees, and an investment of choice to its owner, to contribute positively to the socioeconomic development of Ethiopia in particular and the countries in which it operates in general by undertaking its corporate social responsibilities and providing vital global air connectivity.

TAL Aviation was established in 1987 by aviation and travel industry veteran Gideon Thaler. It is now one of the leading and most dynamic representation and airline GSA enterprises, globally. In addition to representing world-leading passenger airlines such as Ethiopian Airlines, TAL Aviation also operates and distributes other services such as Cargo Solutions for airlines, A-La-Carte services, Destination Marketing, and more.