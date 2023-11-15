Ethiopian Airlines Orders 11 more Airbus A350

Ethiopian Airlines has committed to acquiring 11 more Airbus A350-900s, solidifying this agreement by signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) at the Dubai Airshow on November 15, 2023.

Ethiopian Airlines has increased its total order of Airbus A350s to 33, which encompasses both A350-900s and A350-1000s. This commitment, in addition to the existing fleet of 20 A350-900s, positions the airline as the largest A350 customer in Africa.

“We are excited to place this commitment for 11 Airbus A350-900s. As a customer focused airline, we are particularly excited for this fleet as it offers extra comfort to passengers with its features like the quietest cabin in its class and ambient lighting. We are keen to expand our fleet size, acquiring the latest technology aircraft to offer a convenient and memorable onboard experience to our esteemed passengers,” Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO Mesfin Tasew said in a press statement.

Christian Scherer, Airbus’s Chief Commercial Officer and Head of International, praised Ethiopian Airlines for effectively utilizing the Airbus A350’s advantages in long-haul travel, particularly in leveraging Ethiopia’s strategic geographic position for rapid connections between China and Latin America. Scherer expressed delight in bolstering the Airlines’ fleet, emphasizing the continuation of their strong partnership.