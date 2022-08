Ethiopian Airlines partners with GetYourGuide for new service

Ethiopian Airlines has partnered with global online booking platform GetYourGuide for new Tour and Activities service for its customers

Ethiopian Airlines, the largest aviation group in Africa, has partnered with the globally leading online booking platform GetYourGuide, to offer passengers an unforgettable travel experience.

This partnership provides Ethiopian Airlines’ customers easy access to book travel activities alongside their flight.

