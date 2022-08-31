Ethiopian Airlines announces new Distribution Agreement

The agreement expands the ongoing travel retailing and distribution relationship between Travelport and Ethiopian

Ethiopian Airlines, the largest carrier in Africa, and Travelport, a global technology company, announced a new agreement. The renewed deal includes distribution on the Travelport+ platform, including New Distribution Capability (NDC) content from Ethiopian Airlines.

This agreement expands the ongoing travel retailing and distribution relationship between Travelport and Ethiopian.

Both companies are in the process of developing a strategic plan to provide agents access to NDC content and functionality from Ethiopian Airlines in the Travelport+ platform.

As part of the agreement, Ethiopian Airlines will also become a new participant in Travelport’s Rich Content & Branding (RC&B) program. As a top 100 carrier booked through Travelport, the carrier is laying the foundation to ensure that Travelport connected agencies can access the most robust, enriched Ethiopian Airlines’ content following its current fleet expansion.

“As we are now investing in our ability to meet high demand for travel following the pandemic, it is crucial that we deepen our partnership with Travelport as they understand our need to efficiently deliver simplified access to our growing content,” said

Lemma Yadecha, Chief Commercial Officer at Ethiopian Airlines.

“Travelport’s enhanced multi-sourced content capabilities within the Travelport+ platform will help us to provide agents and their travelers with quick, easy access to highly relevant offers and

more choices to fit their needs. Our expanded agreement with Travelport and Rich Content & Branding will further enable us to drive more value for our travelers through today’s modern travel retailing environment.”

David Gomes, Head of Regional Air Partners, EMEA at Travelport, says: “Our renewed, expanded agreement with Ethiopian Airlines to include NDC content and Travelport RC&B is a significant step in evolving and modernizing Ethiopian’s retailing strategy. Travelport+ was built to manage multiple sources of content and effectively

merchandize personalized and dynamic offers, which will greatly benefit the agency community and provide a better experience for Ethiopian’s travelers.”

