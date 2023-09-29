Ethiopia Travel African Tourism Board Airline News Airport News Aviation News Breaking Travel News Business Travel News Culinary News Cultural Travel News Destination News feeds gourmet food news Government News Hospitality Industry News Update Rebuilding Travel Restaurant News Safer Travel Shopping News Tourism Transportation News Travel Wire News

Ethiopia Ends Tourist Coffee Ban

Add Comment
45 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
1 min read
, Ethiopia Ends Tourist Coffee Ban, eTurboNews | eTN
Ethiopia Ends Tourist Coffee Ban
Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

Earlier this week, Ethiopian customs officials enacted a temporary ban on taking locally produced coffee out of the country in any form.

SME in Travel? Click here!

According to the information from some foreign embassies on Addis Ababa, Ethiopian custom authorities have ended the ban on foreign tourists carrying locally-grown coffee with them, when departing Ethiopia by plane.

Earlier this week, Ethiopian customs officials enacted a temporary ban on taking locally produced coffee out of the country in any form, due to changes in customs legislation.

According to today’s information from the diplomatic missions, Ethiopian customs authorities “have clarified the previous order and explained that passengers flying out of the country can carry up to 2 kilograms (4.41 pounds) of coffee per person for personal use.”

Commercial coffee trade is not affected by the restrictions, official clarified.

“This is a temporary measure, and we are talking about airline passengers, this does not apply to commercial exports,” they said.

... click for more books

Ethiopia is the major coffee producer and is the largest Arabica coffee source on African continent.

According to the London-based International Coffee Organization, the country and ranks fifth globally in coffee production after Brazil, Vietnam, Colombia, and Indonesia.

More than 25% of Ethiopians reportedly earn a living from the coffee trade, which generates up to 30% of foreign exchange earnings for the country

PrintLinkedInTelegramWhatsAppVKMessengerSMSRedditFlipboardPinterestTumblrXingBufferHacker NewsLineMixPocketYummlyCopy

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for mroe than 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

View all posts

You may also like

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXing