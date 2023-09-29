Ethiopia Ends Tourist Coffee Ban

According to the information from some foreign embassies on Addis Ababa, Ethiopian custom authorities have ended the ban on foreign tourists carrying locally-grown coffee with them, when departing Ethiopia by plane.

Earlier this week, Ethiopian customs officials enacted a temporary ban on taking locally produced coffee out of the country in any form, due to changes in customs legislation.

According to today’s information from the diplomatic missions, Ethiopian customs authorities “have clarified the previous order and explained that passengers flying out of the country can carry up to 2 kilograms (4.41 pounds) of coffee per person for personal use.”

Commercial coffee trade is not affected by the restrictions, official clarified.

“This is a temporary measure, and we are talking about airline passengers, this does not apply to commercial exports,” they said.

Ethiopia is the major coffee producer and is the largest Arabica coffee source on African continent.

According to the London-based International Coffee Organization, the country and ranks fifth globally in coffee production after Brazil, Vietnam, Colombia, and Indonesia.

More than 25% of Ethiopians reportedly earn a living from the coffee trade, which generates up to 30% of foreign exchange earnings for the country