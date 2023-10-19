Short News Accessible Tourism Czechia Travel Estonia Travel eTurboNews | eTN NewsBrief Rail Travel News Tourism Transportation News

Upgraded Estonian Rail Elron to Run in Estonia from 2025

15 mins ago
by Binayak Karki
Written by Binayak Karki

Estonian rail carrier Elron unveiled new passenger trains that will be in service in Estonia from early 2025.

These trains are being manufactured in the Czech Republic and come with various improvements, including more passenger seats, increased space for bicycles, and onboard catering services.

Estonian rail Elron presented the new trains at the Škoda factory in Ostrava, highlighting features like power sockets next to each seat, a separated first-class section, and the option to purchase guaranteed seats in standard class. These new trains can accommodate more passengers compared to the previous ones, with more regular seats and increased wheelchair-accessible spaces.

However, it’s worth noting that the new Skoda trains will come in only two sizes, which might affect their deployment on shorter routes.

Binayak Karki

Binayak - based in Kathmandu - is an editor and author writing for eTurboNews.

