Erik Hansen Takes The Most Challenging Job for the U.S. Travel Association, Dealing With Trump Slump

With President Donald Trump in Charge, the US Travel Association has to be on a balancing act to promote travel to the United States and please the president at the same time. Erik Hansen was appointed to this job.

The U.S. Travel Association has appointed Erik Hansen as Senior Vice President, Head of Government Relations, where he will lead the association’s advocacy strategy and engagement with policymakers on issues vital to strengthening and expanding the U.S. travel industry.

Hansen, who joined U.S. Travel 15 years ago following his work on Capitol Hill, has played a central role in shaping the association’s policy priorities across transportation, infrastructure, and travel facilitation. Throughout his tenure, he has been instrumental in advancing federal policies that enhance the traveler experience and bolster the United States’ global competitiveness as a travel destination.

His leadership helped drive key initiatives such as the reopening of U.S. borders after the COVID-19 pandemic, the establishment of TSA PreCheck and Global Entry, improvements to visitor visa processing, and securing federal funding for critical travel infrastructure projects.

“Following a comprehensive search for a strong leader, strategic thinker, talented advocate and passionate mentor, I’m pleased to name Erik Hansen as U.S. Travel’s head of government relations,” said Geoff Freeman, President and CEO of U.S. Travel. “I have every confidence he will lead our advocacy efforts with the same integrity, collaboration and commitment he’s shown throughout his career.”

Hansen’s appointment comes at a pivotal moment for the U.S. travel industry, as the association continues to advocate for policies that modernize the travel experience ahead of major upcoming events, including America 250 (the nation’s Semiquincentennial in 2026), the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Los Angeles. These milestones represent a generational opportunity to strengthen the U.S. as a global travel leader and showcase its innovation, hospitality, and connectivity to the world.

Under President Trump, the US Travel Association has been dealing with a new reality for inbound travel to the United States:

Decline in International Travel and “Trump Slump”