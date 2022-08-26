Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market Will Accelerate at a CAGR of over 8.6% through 2019-2028

The Global Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market was worth USD 2.41 billion in 2021. It is expected to grow at a compounded annual rate (CAGR of 8.6%) between 2019 and 2028

Erectile Dysfunction (ED) is a rising number of lifestyle-related diseases and sedentary lifestyles. World Health Organization’s (WHO) report states that approximately 15% of males are affected annually by erectile dysfunction. The number is projected to increase to 320 million by 2025. The market’s growth is attributed to rising demand for ED medications and an increased incidence of disease. Because of the higher demand for these products, sales of erectile disorder drugs were positively affected by the COVID-19 epidemic.

Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market Growing Demand:

The market may see a rise in people who adopt a poor lifestyle over the next few years.

Diabetes, obesity, and heart disease are risks due to a more unhealthy lifestyle. As the population ages, so does the need for ED. In many emerging countries, the youth lifestyle is highly stressful. This leads to increased alcoholism, smoking, and increased consumption of fast food or ready meals. These factors lead to a decrease in health and fitness, which can increase the risk of developing ED. Moreover, the population aging is increasing, which in turn increases the likelihood of ED. This will drive the global erectile disorder drugs market over the projected period.

Get a sample of a report to get a comprehensive insight @ https://market.us/report/erectile-dysfunction-drug-market/request-sample/

Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market Driving Factors:

To reduce the stigma surrounding impotence, it is important to conduct extensive awareness and promotion campaigns for ED drugs.

Companies are working to educate the general population and people at risk, as well as advocating lifestyle changes.

For medication management, pharmacists assess the medical needs of patients and determine drug problems.

Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market Restraining Factors:

Low knowledge and negative effects associated with erectile dysfunction medications may stymie market expansion.

Erectile dysfunction drugs may be sold in emerging and developed economies, but less is available in low- or middle-income countries. This is due to lower knowledge and buying power as well as a reduced willingness to use these types of medications in daily life. Side effects like headache, nausea, vomiting, stomach upset, flushing, nose congestion, vision problems, and dizziness all contribute to the slow growth in the market.

Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market Key Trends:

The Viagra (sildenafil citrate) market is expected to dominate.

Sildenafil can be used to treat erectile problems. This drug increases blood flow to your penis and helps your erection. Two-thirds of men who took it reported having better erections.

Sildenafil, also known by the brand Viagra, is a medication that treats erectile dysfunction as well as pulmonary arterial hypertension. Its effectiveness in treating women’s sexual dysfunction has not yet been proven. Sildenafil, also known as Viagra, is the most popular first-line treatment for erectile disorders.

Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market Recent development:

Metuchen Pharmaceuticals, L.L.C., a privately-owned biopharmaceutical aimed at defining, gaining, commercializing, and commercializing groundbreaking therapeutics for male sexual conditions, and Neurotrope, Inc. (“Neurotrope”) announced that they have entered into a short merger agreement in which Metuchen, Inc. and Neurotrope, Inc., will combine in an all-stock buy in a newly created partnership firm (“Petros”) Petros is expected to be a Nasdaq listed corporation that specializes in men’s healthcare.

Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market Players included in the report:

Pfizer

Lilly

Bayer

Johnson & Johnson

Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical Company

Cipla

Cipla

Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market Segments:

Type

Vardenafil

Avanafil

Tadalafil

Vardenafil

Application

Supermarket

Online Store

Pharmacy

Key questions:

What is the growth rate of the Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market?

Which region has the biggest growth rate in the Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market?

What are the main factors that drive the growth of the market?

Which region has the biggest market share for erectile dysfunction drugs?

Related Report:

Global Erectile Dysfunction Shockwave Generators Market World Analysis And Forecast To 2031

Global Erectile Dysfunction Market Size, Share and Forecast 2031

Global Erectile Dysfunction Devices Market Application, Revenue, Analysis, Demand, and forecast to 2031

Global L-Arginine Market Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2031

About Market.us

Market.US (Powered by Prudour Private Limited) specializes in in-depth research and analysis. This company has been proving itself as a leading consulting and customized market researcher and a highly-respected syndicated market research report provider.

Contact Details:

Global Business Development Team – Market.us

Market.us (Powered by Prudour Pvt. Ltd.)

Address: 420 Lexington Avenue, Suite 300 New York City, NY 10170, United States

Phone: +1 718 618 4351 (International), Phone: +91 78878 22626 (Asia)

Email: [email protected]

Share this Article Print Email Copy LinkedIn Telegram VK Messenger WhatsApp SMS Reddit Flipboard Pinterest Tumblr Xing Share

Related News