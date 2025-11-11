Envisioning the Future of Indian Food with IFCA

The Indian Federation of Culinary Associations (IFCA), in collaboration with the Trade Promotion Council of India (TPCI), has announced a national initiative titled “Viksit Bharat: Indian Cuisine in 2047.”

The program invites chefs, culinary students, professionals, and enthusiasts from across India to imagine how Indian cuisine will evolve by 2047 — the centenary year of India’s independence.

Aimed at inspiring innovation while honoring India’s rich food heritage, the initiative encourages participants to explore themes such as AI-driven kitchens, sustainable gastronomy, Ayurveda-inspired wellness, zero-waste dining, and global food diplomacy.

The winner will receive an all-expenses-paid international trip to represent India and IFCA at a TPCI Global B2B Meeting or Trade Event, showcasing Indian culinary excellence on the world stage.

Submissions must include a 60-second video, a 10-slide presentation, and a 1,000-word write-up. There is no age limit — all food visionaries are welcome to participate.