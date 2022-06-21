Airlines Associations Breaking Travel News Business Travel Country | Region News Qatar Safety Technology Transportation

Ensuring Safe Rollout of 5G Networks on Airlines

by Juergen T Steinmetz
FAA: Only 45% of US commercial fleet can withstand 5G
FAA: Only 45% of US commercial fleet can withstand 5G
The International Air Transport Association (IATA) urged governments to work closely with the aviation industry to ensure that aviation and incumbent aviation safety systems can safely co-exist with new 5G services .

While IATA recognizes the economic importance of making spectrum available to support next-generation commercial wireless telecommunications, maintaining current levels of safety of passengers, flight crews, and aircraft must continue to be one of the governments’ highest priorities. The call came as the industry was meeting in Doha, Qatar at the 78th IATA Annual General Meeting.

Juergen T Steinmetz

Juergen Thomas Steinmetz has continuously worked in the travel and tourism industry since he was a teenager in Germany (1977).
He founded eTurboNews in 1999 as the first online newsletter for the global travel tourism industry.

