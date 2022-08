The partnership will see the opening of four new hotels including a JO&JOE in Auckland, two TRIBE hotels in Auckland, and a Hyde in Queenstown

Ennismore, the fastest-growing lifestyle hospitality company, announces its continued expansion across New Zealand and Australia, with the signing of four new hotels in New Zealand with CP Group.

The partnership will see the opening of four new hotels including a JO&JOE in Auckland, two TRIBE hotels in Auckland, and a Hyde in Queenstown, creating 170 new career opportunities. The hotels will open across 2023-24.