Emulsion Polymer Market Size in USD 69.8 Billion by 2028 to Accelerate at 6.0% CAGR Through 2031

Emulsion Polymer Market Size had a value of USD 46.9 Billion in 2021. It is projected to grow to USD 69.8 Billion by 2028, and at a CAGR 6.0% during the 2022-2028 forecast period.

The emulsion polymer industry is experiencing strong growth due to the strong growth in paints, coatings, adhesives, paper and paperboard industries. Polymerizing surfactants, monomers and water are the ingredients that make emulsion polymers. Because the monomer in emulsion polymers is dissolved into water, they are water-borne solvents. It is possible to substitute solvent-borne monomers by concentrating it due to its low volatile organic compound (VOC). Because of its high molecular mass and higher recyclability, it is used in many industries. Emulsion polymers are being sought out worldwide to increase the quality of paints. As environmental concerns have increased about solvent-borne chemicals, water-borne emulsion polymers with emulsion polymers have replaced them. The product is made from crude and natural gas. This has hampered the growth of the emulsion-polymer market.

Emulsion Polymer Market: Drivers

Due to increased demand for durable and protective paints, the market for architectural Emulsion Polymer is expected to expand significantly by 2021. Market growth is expected to be driven by rapid urbanization and increasing consumer disposable income over the forecast period. This trend is expected to drive increased demand for emulsions. The industry is forecast to grow due to a rising demand for high quality color paints and increased residential infrastructure development in emerging countries.

Market demand is expected to rise during the forecast period due to increased awareness by end-users about the environmental impacts of solvent-based products. It is expected that the shift towards environmentally friendly paints will help in the development of low VOC or VOC-free coatings and paints. Emulsion polymerization has been a growing trend in the global market. This method allows industry operators to create high molecular-weight polymers with low viscosity. Global demand is expected to rise due to growing consumer awareness about green buildings over the forecast period.

Emulsion Polymer Market: Restraints

Some of the raw materials that industry operators use is derived from petrochemical feed stocks like crude oil and natural gas. These feed stocks are subject to significant volatility and rapid price changes. These price fluctuations may be exacerbated due to global macroeconomic factors as well as supply and demand factors such OPEC production quotas or increased global demand for petroleum products. Industry operations could be affected by significant changes in the availability and cost of raw materials.

Emulsion Polymer Market Key Trends:

Vinyl Acetate – The Fastest Growing Segment

Due to its growing use in the end-user industries such as automotive and building, vinyl acetate will be the fastest-growing segment.

It is used more frequently in architectural Emulsion Polymer by the end-users of buildings and construction because of its aesthetic appeal, high resistance to temperature and high durability.

The market is also being impacted by the growth in building and construction due to increased non-residential construction spending.

Due to rapid growth of the construction industry, India’s vinyl acetate market is experiencing significant growth. The country’s construction industry has seen significant growth thanks to government initiatives such as “Housing for All by 2022”.

The government is taking several steps to reform corporate taxes to make them more attractive to foreign investors. This move will boost investments in healthcare, education and transport as well as water infrastructure.

All these factors will drive the country’s demand for polymer-emulsions to rise over the forecast period.

Recent development:

Elopak and Nippon Paper Industries drafted a Memorandum of Understanding in February 2022 to strengthen their partnership and promote collaboration in liquid-paper packaging.

WACKER increased its Nanjing capacity for polymer products by doubling its production in October 2020. WACKER spent approximately US$ 100 millions on its integrated Nanjing production site. WACKER’s Nanjing expansion was designed to meet growing customer demand for high-quality binding materials, especially in China’s growing construction industry.

Celanese began the expansion of its global emulsion polymers business in January 2020. To increase the global acetyl chain’s value, Celanese expanded its emulsion-polymers derivatives business. Celanese can make integrated capital investments to capture the disproportionate growth in global Emulsions market.

Trinseo and Grolman Group, an international specialty ingredient distributor, partnered in March 2019 to distribute styrene-acrylate latex binders in Europe for the coatings adhesives sealants and elastomers markets.

Celanese Corporation and Megafarma, an Azelis firm, signed an agreement in June 2020 to supply emulsion polmers in Mexico.

Scope of the Report

Key Market Players:

BASF

Lubrizol

Arkema

Wacker

DIC Corporation

Trinseo

Omnova Solutions

Nuplex Industries

DOW

