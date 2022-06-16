Empress by Boon Celebrates First Anniversary with Specials

New Offerings and New Menu

Empress by Boon – the acclaimed restaurant located in San Francisco’s iconic Chinatown recently recognized by Michelin Guide as both one of the best Chinese restaurants and most romantic restaurants in the city – is celebrating its one-year anniversary this month.

For two weeks from June 18 onwards, Chef Ho Chee Boon and his stellar team will offer each dine in guest a complimentary glass of bubbly when dining at the restaurant. In addition, Chef Boon is excited to introduce his seasonal summer menu featuring decadent dishes incorporating fresh seasonal ingredients such as the Summer Truffle Puff with Shimeji and Dried Shiitake Mushrooms, Crispy Tiger Prawn with Sesame Vinegar and Watermelon, and New England Lobster with Sweet Chili Sauce.

Since its opening in 2021, Empress by Boon has received numerous accolades for its impressive cuisine, design, and ambience, including San Francisco Magazine naming it one of the “best restaurants in San Francisco to try in 2022,” and San Francisco Chronicle calling it one of “the Bay Area’s most beautiful new restaurants of 2021.”

Empress by Boon opened to tremendous fanfare that has had continued momentum over the past year.

The restaurant’s success can be attributed to Chef Boon’s unwavering dedication and passion for his cuisine, and his goal to introduce traditional Cantonese flavors and dishes to a greater audience in a welcoming yet elegant atmosphere.

About Empress by Boon

Empress by Boon is San Francisco’s newest must-visit epicurean destination in the heart of Chinatown offering a seasonal menu in modern Cantonese gastronomy. Michelin-starred Chef Ho Chee Boon applies traditional culinary techniques to fresh ingredients from local purveyors and the restaurant’s own farm to produce distinctive contemporary dishes infused with Cantonese flavors.

The expansive restaurant with several unique dining areas occupies the former location of Chinatown’s celebrated Empress of China with striking city views. The original Empress served the San Francisco community with an elegant dining experience for nearly half a century before closing in 2014. Reimagined by Chef Boon and team, the iconic space was brought back to its former glory by embracing modern design elements while incorporating restored original features, creating a welcoming atmosphere that pays homage to the history of the beloved landmark.