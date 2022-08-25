Hydrogen-powered passenger trains will save 1.6 million liters of diesel fuel and reduce CO2 emissions by 4,400 tons per year

Local transport authority announced that new trains with hydrogen fuel cell drive produced by French manufacturer Alstom replace diesel trains in the German federal state of Lower Saxony.

After nearly four years of trials, world’s first passenger train network powered by hydrogen was launched in Lower Saxony, with five of the new emission-free hydrogen-powered trains already operational, and nine more to follow by the end of 2022.

The Coradia iLint emission-free hydrogen fuel cell trains have a range of 1,000 kilometers, enabling them to “run all day long on just one tank of hydrogen,” manufacturer Alstom said in a statement.

“Emission free mobility is one of the most important goals for ensuring a sustainable future,” Henri Poupart-Lafarge, Alstom’s chief executive officer (CEO) and Board chairman said.

“The world’s first hydrogen train, the Coradia iLint, demonstrates our clear commitment to green mobility combined with state-of-the-art technology.”

During the years of trial operations, two pre-series trains “ran without any problems,” the transport authority of Lower Saxony (LNVG) said.

Emission-free hydrogen passenger trains launched in Germany will save 1.6 million liters of diesel fuel and thus reduce CO2 emissions by 4,400 tons per year, according to the LNVG.

The train has a maximum speed of 140 kilometers per hour.

The total cost of the project is about 93 million euros ($92.4 million).

“This project is a role model worldwide,” Lower Saxony’s Minister President Stephan Weil said.

“As a state of renewable energies, we are thus setting a milestone on the path to climate neutrality in the transport sector.”

“We will not buy any more diesel trains in the future,” LNVG spokesperson said. Other older diesel trains currently in use must be replaced next.

Germany plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 65% by 2030. Climate neutrality should be reached by 2045, five years earlier than originally planned.