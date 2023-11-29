Emiratis Seek Memorable Experiences

Residents in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are actively participating in the nation’s experience economy, as indicated by a recent study examining their attitudes, preferences, and habits.

According to the latest study, UAE residents are actively searching for unique and unforgettable experiences. A staggering 75% of study participants expressed their increased willingness to actively pursue and prioritize such experiences.

The study highlighted the choices and priorities of the Emiratis when it comes to memorable experiences:

UAE residents of all age groups are prioritizing experiences

Aligning with global habits in a post-COVID era and millennials increasingly prioritizing experiencing over material things, UAE residents across all age groups and backgrounds are actively seeking out experiences. Three-quarters (75%) stated they are more willing to seek, prioritize and pay for experiences than ever before, with the vast majority (87%) also stating that the United Arab Emirates offers a wide range of experience options.

Emiratis are seeking experience to remember and close to home.

Apparently, the memorability is a key factor when defining what an experience is. Over half (56%) of UAE residents define an experience as something memorable, followed by something new and something never done before (43%).

Of the experiences which the Emiratis value highly, many are easily accessible, with a trip to the beach (53%) and spending time in nature (44%) the most popular experiences for a weekend. The staycations were popular for a long weekend, with over half of residents preferring to stay in the UAE rather than traveling overseas.

The Emiratis are allocating an experience budget as part of their wider spending

A dedicated experience budget habit also emerges with 80% of UAE residents saying they are specifically allocating ‘experience’ budget’ funds once they have covered their basic monthly needs.

Whether this budget is spent on entertainment (62%), dining and hospitality (56%) or travel and vacationing (52%), residents’ experience budgets are actively contributing to the UAE’s overall experience economy.

The United Arab Emirates has become a destination where both locals and tourists are constantly seeking new and familiar experiences that inform, inspire and excite.

While some look to friends and family (62%), some from word of mouth (39%), social media remains the top source (67%) to seek information and inspiration of what their next experience in the UAE may be.

An experience is what you make of it.

When it comes to discovering, planning and spending on experiences, more thought and consideration is taken into account about what is available. With the wealth of experiences the UAE has to offer, from adrenaline fueled adventures to intimate fine dining moments, budget (34%), location (19%) and positive recollections (14%) rank as the factors UAE residents take most into consideration.

A new Emirati bucket list emerges.

A yacht trip (52%), skydiving (44%) and hot air ballooning or helicopter rides (44%) ranked as the top three bucket list experiences for UAE residents.