Emirates Places $52 Billion Order with Boeing

Today, Emirates kicked off the Dubai Airshow 2023 with a significant order for 95 additional wide-body aircraft, taking its total order book to 295 aircraft. Emirates has committed to additional Boeing 777-9s, 777-8s, and 787s, amounting to a significant investment of $52 billion.

This commitment is not only to power its growth plans, but to maintain a modern efficient fleet, and deliver the best flying experience to its customers.

Here are a few key highlights:

Emirates, already the world’s largest operator of Boeing 777 aircraft, signed firm orders for 55 additional 777-9s and 35 777-8s. This takes the airline’s 777-X order book to a total of 205 units.

Emirates confirmed an order of 202 GE9X engines to power the additional 777X aircraft ordered, taking its total GE9X engine order to 460 units.