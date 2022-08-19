Emirates cuts all flights to Nigeria due to Government Scam

Emirates is essential for countries including Nigeria to connect to many destinations in the world. This is now stopped.

Two weeks ago, eTurboNews reported a Nigerian government scam to withhold payment to the Dubai-based UAE airline Emirates.

Emirates Airlines on Thursday from September 1, 2022.

Emirates said the suspension became necessary following its inability to repatriate its funds from Nigeria.

In the 1980th, many western airlines lost millions servicing the Nigerian market due to a similar situation.

International carriers operating in Nigeria have repeatedly complained about their inability to repatriate funds to their home countries.

They have raised this concern on many occasions with officials of the Federal Ministry of Aviation, as well as those at the finance ministry.

Blocked funds belonging to these airlines have risen to about $600million. It appears the Central Bank of Nigeria is unable to make the United States dollar available for the carriers to repatriate.

On Thursday, Emirates Airlines stated that it “has tried every avenue to address our ongoing challenges in repatriating funds from Nigeria, and we have made considerable efforts to initiate dialogue with the relevant authorities for their urgent intervention to help find a viable solution.”

“Regrettably, there has been no progress. Therefore, Emirates has decided to suspend all flights to and from Nigeria, effective September 1, 2022, to limit further losses and impact on our operational costs that continue accumulating in the market.

“We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to our customers; however, the circumstances are beyond our control at this stage. We will be working to help impacted customers make alternative travel arrangements wherever possible.”

It, however, noted that should there be any positive developments in the coming days regarding Emirates’ blocked funds in Nigeria, the airline would, of course, re-evaluate its decision.

“We remain keen to serve Nigeria, and our operations provide much-needed connectivity for Nigerian travelers, providing access to trade and tourism opportunities to Dubai and to our broader network of over 130 destinations,” the global carrier stated.

