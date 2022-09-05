Emirates and United Airlines big cooperation announcement

United Airlines and Emirates are getting ready for a big announcement. Is Emirates on the way to join Star Alliance?

Emirates is one of the most luxurious and largest airlines in the world, connecting the world through its hub in Dubai, UAE.

United Airlines is the fourth largest airline in the world and, together with Lufthansa, a founding member of the Frankfurt-based Star Alliance.

Emirates always indicated they are large enough not to join a major airline alliance. Emirates also serves many US gateways with very few codeshare connections currently on Jet Blue.

Emirates, Etihad, and Qatar Airways are the three large Golf carriers competing for world traffic together with Turkish Airlines.

Turkish Airlines is a member of the Star Alliance and has the largest international network of any airline. Qatar Airways is a member of the Oneworld Alliance together with American Airlines.

In 2020 the former Emirates CEO, Tim Clark, said that Emirates was interested in partnering with a large US carrier to serve the United States market better.

On September 14, Emirates and United Airlines are expected to make a big announcement.

According to Germany-based Frankfurt Flyer, this is opening a page of speculations.

According to Frankurt Flyer, the speculations about what will be announced on September 14 are becoming clearer.

The announcement will explain a new cooperation between Emirates and United Airlines.

This could include extensive codeshare agreements through airfares using both carriers. It could also include an agreement with United Airlines Mileage Plus and the Emirates frequent flyer program.

It could also include premium fliers to get recognition on both carriers.

The biggest development would be for Emirates to join Star Alliance. It would make a lot of sense for Emirates, but it waits to be seen if other Star Alliance Airlines could approve and receive the same benefit United Airlines could certainly use.

So far, Emirates has been a tough competitor for many airlines, including many Star Alliance members. Emirates and Star Alliance had discussions on cooperation before. Cooperations between Emirates and Star Alliance is already a reality, for example, with Thai or South African Airlines.

