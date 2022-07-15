Emirates and Heathrow agree to remediate capacity cap

Emirates has capped further sales on its flights out of Heathrow until mid-August to assist Heathrow in its resource ramp-up

Emirates Airlines President Sir Tim Clark KBE and Heathrow CEO John Holland-Kaye issued the following joint statement today:

“The President of Emirates Airline and the CEO of Heathrow Airport held a constructive meeting this morning. Emirates agreed the airline was ready and willing to work with the airport to remediate the situation over the next 2 weeks, to keep demand and capacity in balance and provide passengers with a smooth and reliable journey through Heathrow this summer.

“Emirates has capped further sales on its flights out of Heathrow until mid-August to assist Heathrow in its resource ramp-up and is working to adjust capacity.

“In the meantime, Emirates flights from Heathrow operate as scheduled and ticketed passengers may travel as booked.”

Emirates is one of two flag carriers of the United Arab Emirates (the other being nearby Etihad).

Based in Garhoud, Dubai, the airline is a subsidiary of The Emirates Group, which is owned by the government of Dubai’s Investment Corporation of Dubai. It is also the largest airline in the Middle East, operating over 3,600 flights per week from its hub at Terminal 3 of Dubai International Airport before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Emirates operates to more than 150 cities in 80 countries across 6 continents through its fleet of nearly 300 aircraft. Cargo activities are undertaken by Emirates SkyCargo.

Emirates is the world’s fourth largest airline by scheduled revenue passenger-kilometers flown, and the second largest in terms of freight ton kilometers flown.

Heathrow Airport, originally called London Airport until 1966 and now known as London Heathrow (IATA: LHR), is a major international airport in London, England.

With Gatwick, City, Luton, Stansted and Southend, it is the largest of the six international airports serving London. The airport facility is owned and operated by Heathrow Airport Holdings. In 2021, it was the seventh-busiest airport in the world by international passenger traffic and eighth busiest in Europe by total passenger traffic.

