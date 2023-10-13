Cruise Industry News eTurboNews | eTN NewsBrief Short News

Emerald Cruises New Luxury Yacht Collection

1 day ago
by Harry Johnson
1 min read
Emerald Cruises announced early deals on selected sailings bookings in their new 2024–2026 yacht collection.

New destinations from Emerald Cruises’ 2024-2026 collection include the Indian Ocean and the tropical Seychelles, with enticing offers available for early bookings.

The latest collection for the twin 100-guest Emerald Azzurra and Emerald Sakara luxury yachts also features fresh ports of call and revamped itineraries throughout the Mediterranean & Adriatic, Caribbean & Central America, and the Red Sea & Middle East.

Emerald Cruises is a cruise line headquartered in Zug, Switzerland., formerly known as the river cruise line Emerald Waterways and ocean yacht service Emerald Yacht Cruises, and part of the Scenic Group.

