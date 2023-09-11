Emerald Cruises 2024-2025 Asia Sailings

Emerald Cruises has announced that it is extending its popular eight-day Majestic Mekong itinerary, allowing guests to enjoy longer stays and journey across some of Southeast Asia’s most popular sites including the Cho Gao Canal in Vietnam, Gieng Island in Vietnam and Angkor Ban in Cambodia.

The new extended sailing—the 10-day Meandering Majestic Mekong itinerary—is one of five itineraries available with Emerald Cruises in Southeast Asia next year.

Sailing on board Emerald Cruises’ Emerald Harmony, the Star-Ship is innovatively designed to sail into the heart of Ho Chi Minh City and is one of the most modern cruise ships sailing the Mekong. This leisurely river cruise gives guests more time to enjoy the passing scenery, and sailings offered during the ‘Green Season’ mean a more pleasant climate and beautiful views of the landscape.