Construction of new Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Beijing Starting Soon

20 mins ago
by Binayak Karki
Embassy of Kyrgyzstan
Written by Binayak Karki

Construction of a new building for the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Beijing is set to start soon. This announcement was made by Deputy Foreign Minister Almaz Imangaziev during a meeting of the Parliament Committee on October 18.

The cultural center will be housed within the embassy on one floor, but there are concerns about its temporary status.

MP Gulia Kojokulova (Butun Kyrgyzstan) criticized the Foreign Ministry for making a temporary issue in the status of the law. “It would be enough to adopt a resolution and not a law”, she said.

Kyrgyzstan‘s Parliament is currently reviewing a law for the ratification of an agreement signed on May 18, 2023, between the Cabinet of Ministers and the Chinese government. This agreement pertains to the mutual establishment of cultural centers.

