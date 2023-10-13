Embassy of India in Kuwait Hosted Event to Highlight Indian Tourism

The Embassy of India in Kuwait organized a B2B event called ‘Exploring Incredible India‘ to showcase India’s tourism potential to Kuwaiti visitors.

The event featured presentations from leading destination management companies, Indian hoteliers, and over 150 travel agencies from Kuwait. Indian Ambassador Dr. Adarsh Swaika highlighted several key points, including India’s natural beauty, world-class tourism infrastructure, cultural richness, convenient travel options, cost-effectiveness, and the ease of obtaining a six-month multiple entry tourist visa. He also emphasized India’s numerous UNESCO World Heritage Sites and its growing importance as a tourist destination, with an increase in international tourist arrivals since 2018.

The Indian government is focusing on improving tourism infrastructure, simplifying visa procedures, ensuring quality standards in tourism services, and promoting sustainable tourism.

The Embassy of India in Kuwait aims to raise awareness about India’s tourism opportunities and foster connections with Kuwaiti stakeholders. They provide tourist assistance at nine international airports, including support in Arabic.

The event featured discussions, presentations, and travel industry representatives sharing information about various tourism options, and Kuwaiti travel bloggers shared their India experiences. The event was live-streamed and an e-brochure about Indian tourism is available on the Embassy’s website and social media.