Embassies and Consulates Could Become Tourism Offices

Tourism destinations lacking the funds to establish a tourism board should consider collaborating with their foreign affairs department and utilize embassies and consulates to incorporate tourism promotional activities.

Current premium viewers: 2

In today’s interconnected global landscape, with rapid air travel, pervasive social media, and ubiquitous digital platforms, tourism is a vital means of fostering international connections.

We have seen at the just-concluded UN-Tourism Executive Council meeting and the Secretary-General election in Madrid how tourism, governments, and foreign policies overshadow the independent work of tourism ministries.

If this is the case, and foreign relations takes over tourism, and there is no money to fund a tourism ministry or tourism office, embassies and consulates can effectively take over the task of promoting a destination to visitors, investors, and cultural exchanges.

No money to open a tourism board

What occurs when a country doesn’t have the means to promote itself internationally through its tourism bureau? When financial resources are lacking for exhibitions, online marketing, media relations, or collaborative ventures, foreign destination departments can play a crucial role in utilizing resources from their embassies to promote tourism.

While tourism promotion is typically assigned to national tourism boards, in many countries around the world, the task effectively falls to diplomatic missions.

This can make the embassy into a hub of economic, cultural, and strategic relations. When this is done with awareness, an effective system can arise—even with minimal resources.

Low-cost, high-impact strategies

With a restricted budget, an embassy is unable (and should not) function as a national tourism board. However, it can kickstart processes, foster collaborations, enhance visibility, and stimulate interest in its location.

Cultural and relational diplomacy tools are utilized, such as themed events, seminars, food festivals, movie showings, or photo exhibitions, to narrate a unique national story, challenging stereotypes, and creating curiosity in the destination.

Embassies often involve diaspora communities, which are usually deeply rooted and influential, in advocating for return tourism. Two decades ago, Thailand partnered with Bangkok Bank in New York to offer low-cost interest loans to Thai expatriates in the United States, enabling them to open Thai restaurants and promote the destination.

Institutional channels can make a difference

A Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, or a unique TikTok page, or a consulate newsletter can serve as an editorial platform for sharing articles, travel experiences, tours, and interviews with local tour operators, hotels, or museums. This content should be presented in a casual yet authoritative manner to engage and lend credibility to tourism-related information.

Tourism does not exist in isolation

Tourism is an integral part of complex economic systems, and when properly integrated, can strengthen other key sectors, such as trade, education, culture, and cooperation.

A cultural partnership can feature thematic tours or gastronomic workshops that turn experience into an interest for tourism.

Embassies and Consulates could be a bridge to tourism

Consulates and Embassies can become a bridge between the public and private sectors. It holds the ideal position to bring these opportunities out, with the advantage of institutional credibility and direct access to the decision-making forum.

What can an embassy or consulate do?

Many ambassadors and embassy officials are already aware of the tourism potential of the countries they represent. But turning this awareness into action requires concrete strategies, even without dedicated budgets.

An initial choice is to designate a tourism liaison, perhaps in a casual capacity. This individual would be responsible for gathering promotional resources, tracking interest, facilitating connections between local providers and those in the destination nation, and participating in industry events and conferences. Just one enthusiastic and networked person can spark significant interactions.

Travel Ambassadors

A second step could be to create a network of “Travel Ambassadors,” involving local journalists, bloggers, travel agents, diaspora members, academics, or even fans of the country’s culture.

The former Minister of Tourism for Seychelles often credited his country’s “Friend of the Media” group with the initial success of his Indian Ocean destination.

Support DMCs

Tourism and Competitiveness The tourism sector provides opportunities for developing countries to create productive and inclusive jobs, grow innovative firms, finance the conservation of natural and cultural assets, and increase economic empowerment, especially for women, who comprise the majority of the tourism sector’s workforce.

It is crucial to support local DMCs and tour operators, as they may not have the same level of global exposure.

Embassies can help by arranging B2B meetings, organizing presentations, providing introduction letters, and connecting them with key contacts, which can significantly enhance their reputation. Additionally, an embassy can assist in organizing trips to invite media, bloggers, or travel agents.

Tourism is not on the sidelines

Tourism is not a side business, not even for larger countries. In bilateral meetings, ambassadors should be aware of the economic and cultural opportunities the tourism sector can bring to their country.

The role of the World Bank

In developing countries, grants by the World Bank or donor states could be turned into even greater opportunities.

Tourism is a catalyst for well-being, with tangible and measurable impacts: local GDP growth, increased youth employment, and improved quality of life.

Governments and embassies play a crucial role.

Governments, embassies, and public departments play a crucial role in mobilizing resources and ensuring coordination among stakeholders. Without this political and diplomatic backing, tourism risks remaining a spontaneous and unstructured phenomenon; with it, it becomes a proper economic infrastructure, capable of redistributing opportunities and stabilizing fragile territories.

Tourism is a business of peace.

Tourism is a business of peace; every visitor is a potential ambassador. It means tourism is already a major contributor to global harmony, understanding, and cooperation.