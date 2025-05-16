Saudi Arabia has not only emerged as a popular cultural travel and tourism destination but also as a next-generation destination where innovations are limitless. 63% of the population of 32.2 million people is under 30 years old and excited to face a new future. Elon predicted in Saudi Arabia that soon, there would be no middle class, only rich people.

Humans, like robots, performed the “Trump Dance” while playing Y—M—C -A in Riyadh this week at the Saudi-US Investment Forum, which was attended by US President Donald Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

According to Elon Musk, the forum star, Self-driving Teslas may soon hit the streets in Saudi Arabia. He said, “Everyone in the World should have a humanoid robot.” … and he is ready to sell them.

In a session in which Mohammed H. Al Qahtan, the CEO of the Saudi Holding Company, told Elon his Starlink Maritim Aviation contract was approved in Saudi Arabia, the head of the US Department of Efficiency made a quick few billion, telling Mohammed that having a human-looking robot will soon be as common as a mobile phone for everyone in Saudi Arabia and the rest of the world.

Elon showcased the Humanoid bots to the Crown Prince, and he was fascinated. Musk told the Saudi hosts he sees Saudi Arabia as a key player in the global innovation race, in automation and Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Driving through city congestion, Elon Musk’s “Boring Company” has shown in Las Vegas how to solve this problem in big cities in Saudi Arabia.

Mohamed H. Al Qahtan posted this story on his LinkedIn page, saying he visited Elon Musk at his wooden-style American home. It was warm and quiet. We spoke in the living room and wandered in the basement. There was a woman, maybe his wife, and two young boys- I didn’t ask. He didn’t match the Elon we see online and on TV. What looks like arrogance or distraction in public… might be bandwidth overload. I know that sensation too well”, Mohamed said. “Elon was kind, warm, grounded. There was no need for PR stunts. No stage persona. Just presence.”

Just days later, during the Saudi-US Investment Forum in Riyadh, Elon Musk appeared, announcing a wave of futuristic projects for Saudi Arabia:

Robotaxi: Self-driving Teslas may soon hit Saudi streets if approved.

Optimus robots: Humanoid bots showcased to global leaders, including Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Starlink: Satellite internet greenlit for aviation and maritime sectors.

Underground transport: A Boring Company proposal to tunnel through city congestion.

AI & automation: Musk sees Saudi Arabia as a key player in the global innovation race.

Mohamed explained: What it revealed about what we’re all thinking: The future is no longer abstract. It’s landing here.

A comment was made to Mohammed H. Al. Qahtani: Thanks for sharing this great personal insight. People are so quick at judging, and you can sense Elon’s awkwardness and discomfort every occasion he is in the spotlight and under public scrutiny, like a dancing bear on a stage.

Mohammed responded: Beautifully said. Vulnerability in leadership is often misunderstood — but it’s exactly what makes visionaries relatable, not just remarkable.

In our culture, there is a saying: “He who enters the first span of knowledge becomes arrogant. In the second, he becomes humble. In the third, he realizes he knows nothing.

The more we learn, the more aware we become of how much we don’t know—and that awareness is the foundation of true humility.

However, Elon’s competition is also heating up in the Kingdom. The Saudi Transport Authority recently signed an MoU with Uber and the Chinese company Pony.ai to launch self-driving vehicles by 2025.

At home, Elon Musk is being sued for allegedly not paying swing state voters the $100 he promised them if they signed a petition before the last 2024 election. The tech billionaire’s proclivity for cash gifts ahead of elections raised concerns among politicians and legal experts, who believed Musk’s actions crossed a legal boundary. This successful visit to Saudi Arabia will hopefully help Musk to keep his promises and pay this bill.