Elephant Whisperers Become Skal Ambassadors

At the Skal India Congress to be held from October 4-8, 2023, elephant whisperers will be named as brand ambassadors.

Bomman & Bellie, the couple protagonists of the Oscar-winning documentary “Elephant Whisperers” are the face of an emerging altruistic India, aware of its riches and wise enough to preserve them. This humble tribal couple have already been felicitated by the Honorable President Shrimati Droupadi Murmu and have also received many awards for their priceless work of raising orphaned elephant calves, just as one would raise their children.

Skal India Congress announced Bomman & Bellie as Brand Ambassadors of this grand event, scheduled to be hosted between October 4 – 8 at Mysuru and Bengaluru respectively. This Congress is dedicated to the cause of sustainability by protecting the planet and its people with a potential for ethical profits.

Having them as the Brand Ambassadors, endorsing the credo of Skal by being faithful to sustainable development goals where nature with all its diversity is mindfully cared for and preserved from anthropocene effects – who else could have justified such a mission other than Bomman & Bellie?

The logo of Skal India Congress also depicts the grand elephant, symbolizing the rich heritage and culture of India. The elephant care-giving couple being associated with the Skal India Congress will most certainly uphold to the world that man and nature can co-exist as always.

Team Skal India Congress met Bomman and Bellie at their place recently. Present on the occasion were Skal Bengaluru President Ayappa Somaiah Skal Mysuru President BS Prashanth, Skal National Congress Chairman Sudipta Deb, Skal Congress Co-Chairs Manimegalai and Anurag Gupta.

Skal International India is organizing Skal India Congress, a first of its kind event at Bengaluru and Mysuru. It is an elaborate platform designed for like-minded professionals who want to participate in the progress of the travel industry. This event will act as a catalyst to initiate an exchange of views on the keys issues of the travel and tourism industry. It is designed to arrive at anticipating future growth of the industry by providing a bridge to connect today’s resources to tomorrow’s sustainability.

This event when ably supported and promoted by the Department of Tourism, Government of Karnataka. Karnataka will be the first state of India to host this prestigious event in two of its prime cities, Mysuru and Bengaluru. Globally, we will be the first to set an example of two important cities coming together to demonstrate their strong commitment towards the travel and tourism Industry.

AGENDA OF THE EVENT: The Congress promises to be an action-packed event with Networking, Business Sessions, Cultural vistas and fellowship

DAY 1: GALA OPENING OF SKAL INDIA CONGRESS AT MYSURU, October 4, 2023

The Congress will begin with a cultural extravaganza with the backdrop of Mysuru Palace where the colorful heritage and traditions of India will be showcased. All the delegates will then be taken to the hotel on royal horse cart rides.

DAY 2: THE ROYAL EXPERIENCE, October 5, 2023

Oath taking ceremony of Skal International India will take place where all the Club Presidents of India with the National President of Skal International India will take the oath to stand in solidarity for the fraternity of Travel and Tourism Industry. A panel discussion of distinguished delegates will commence where the present-day pressing topics will be discussed. A guided tour will be conducted to uphold the “Unseen Mysuru,” the Mysuru that is still unknown to many of us complimented by high tea and refreshments.

DAY 3: BANGALURU LIMITLESS, October 6, 2023

Our entourage will reach the tech city of Bangaluru while witnessing the seamless communication of the new Bengaluru-Mysuru Express way the signature of new surface transfer facility of India. Inauguration of B2B conventions will take place with exhibitions on an open platform for different state tourism bodies to showcase their travel products over high tea. Industry Award night will then felicitate the achievers of different verticals.

DAY 4: CLOSING OF THE CONGRESS, October 7, 2023

We will start the day with speeches and dialogues, and panel discussions by industry experts Skal India Congress will act as the agent-provocateur to identify present day pressing issues and find solutions from industry professionals and policymakers.

Post-lunch session will have a renowned motivational speaker on the stage.

The convention will also honor Individuals among the Skal fraternity, who have left their indelible mark on the industry in the past year at the Skal Awards.