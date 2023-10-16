Hospitality Industry eTurboNews | eTN NewsBrief Short News World Travel News

Elegant Hotel Collection Launching with 25 Luxury Hotels

Add Comment
4 hours ago
by Harry Johnson
1 min read
, Elegant Hotel Collection Launching with 25 Luxury Hotels, eTurboNews | eTN
Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

SME in Travel? Click here!

Elegant Hotel Collection has entered the luxury soft brand market, launching with 25 luxury hotels, targeting 50 properties globally by summer 2024.

The independently-owned flag will expand on a curated, invitation-only basis, creating a luxury community where individual hotels receive tailored service.

Elegant identified a gap in the luxury market and is designed to reflect a renewed perspective on high-end travel.

Founding members of Elegant Hotel Collection include some of the most highly awarded and regarded properties, featuring: Home House, London; Rosselli AX Privilege, Malta; the Exclusive Collection (Pennyhill Park, South Lodge, Lainston House, The Manor House, Royal Berkshire and Fanhams Hall), Sunborn Hotel Gibraltar; Paresa Resort Phuket, Thailand; La Sultana Oualidia, Morocco; Cresta Palace Hotel, St Moritz; and Stapleford Park.

PrintLinkedInTelegramWhatsAppVKMessengerSMSRedditFlipboardPinterestTumblrXingBufferHacker NewsLineMixPocketYummlyCopy

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for mroe than 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

View all posts

You may also like

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXing