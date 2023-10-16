Elegant Hotel Collection Launching with 25 Luxury Hotels

Elegant Hotel Collection has entered the luxury soft brand market, launching with 25 luxury hotels, targeting 50 properties globally by summer 2024.

The independently-owned flag will expand on a curated, invitation-only basis, creating a luxury community where individual hotels receive tailored service.

Elegant identified a gap in the luxury market and is designed to reflect a renewed perspective on high-end travel.

Founding members of Elegant Hotel Collection include some of the most highly awarded and regarded properties, featuring: Home House, London; Rosselli AX Privilege, Malta; the Exclusive Collection (Pennyhill Park, South Lodge, Lainston House, The Manor House, Royal Berkshire and Fanhams Hall), Sunborn Hotel Gibraltar; Paresa Resort Phuket, Thailand; La Sultana Oualidia, Morocco; Cresta Palace Hotel, St Moritz; and Stapleford Park.