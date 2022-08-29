Electric vehicle market Size to Grow by USD 163.01 billion, Increasing Demand to Drive Growth – Market.us

The global electric vehicle market value was USD 163.01 billion in 2020. It is expected to grow to USD 823.75 billion by 2030. This will result in an 18.2% CAGR from 2021 to 2030.

This growth is largely due to the increased promotion of electric cars by different governing bodies. The market is growing because of the increasing awareness about the negative impact of traditional vehicles on the environment. Global efforts to encourage electric vehicles for mass transit play a crucial role in the development of the landscape.

The COVID-19 pandemic, which has caused production to stop in the automotive sector, is now inversely impacting the market for electric vehicles. The market will grow at its desired rate if fewer such activities exist.

Request a sample PDF for more info:- https://market.us/report/electric-vehicle-market/request-sample/

Favorable government regulations and initiatives create revenue opportunities for manufacturers in developed and rapidly developing countries. The market will continue to be dominated by regions such as North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe at the end of this forecast period.

Electric vehicles can be used to transport passengers and goods. They use the power stored in batteries by electric bike motors, or both internal combustion engine motors and electric motors that work in tandem. Electric vehicles are the vehicle of the future. They are likely to replace conventional vehicles.

Drivers

Growing government initiatives

Governments are spending large sums of money on subsidies and incentives to encourage people to purchase electric cars. All over the globe, governments are taking measures to increase the demand for electric cars in the next decade. In developing countries, electric vehicles are regulated, and fuel economy criteria are established. They also offer incentives and subsidies for electric vehicle buyers and sellers. This is what drives the market growth.

Restraints

No standardization

Non-standardization between nations could impact charging station connections and limit market expansion. Many charging standards are used around the globe, making it difficult to harmonize electric vehicle charging stations. Standardizing charging points will make it easier for people to charge their electric cars in public places and increase electric vehicle demand worldwide. The lack of standardization in charging points limits this market’s growth.

Market trends:-

The electric vehicle market is expected to grow because of the increasing investment in electric mobility. Daimler AG and Ford Motor Company are investing more in their plans for EV production. Ford Company, for example, announced that it would invest USD 300 million in developing a new light commercial vehicle at its Romanian plant. Major companies like Mercedes Benz and Daimler AG invest heavily in EV production. The market will experience long-term growth over the forecast period.

Recent Developments:-

BMW’s new i4 electric car will be unveiled in November 2021. It has a range of between 300-367 miles. The car can travel 100 km/h in just four seconds. The car has an automatic transmission and can be linked to other cars.

Toyota, a key player in Japan’s automotive industry, introduced the new Mirai & LS models in April 2021. These models come with advanced driving assessment technology.

BYD, a key player in the electric vehicle market, introduced four new models of electric vehicles powered by Blade batteries from Chongqing. The advanced safety feature of the battery safety was included in the new model’s Qin plus EV and E2 2021 Tang.

Key Market Segments

Type

PREV

BEV

Application

Home Use

Commercial Use

Key Market Players included in the report:

Volkswagen

Mitsubishi

Renault

Nissan

BMW

Tesla

Volvo

Mercedes-Benz

Hyundai

PSA

Related Reports from Market.us: –

About Market.us

Market.US (Powered by Prudour Private Limited) specializes in in-depth market research and analysis and has been proving its mettle as a consulting and customized market research company, apart from being a much sought-after syndicated market research report providing firm.

Contact Details

Global Business Development Team – Market.us

Market.us (Powered by Prudour Pvt. Ltd.)

Address: 420 Lexington Avenue, Suite 300 New York City, NY 10170, United States

Phone: +1 718 618 4351 (International), Phone: +91 78878 22626 (Asia)

Email: [email protected]

Share this Article Print Email Copy LinkedIn Telegram VK Messenger WhatsApp SMS Reddit Flipboard Pinterest Tumblr Xing Share

Related News