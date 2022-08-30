Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Is Poised To Value Over USD 219.06 billion By 2032 | CAGR 31.7%

The global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market size is expected to reach USD 219.06 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 31.7% from 2022 to 2032.

Electric vehicles are becoming more important due to rising carbon emissions and other harmful gasses resulting from transportation. The demand for Electric vehicles (EV) and charging infrastructure in residential and commercial applications is increasing. Increasing partnerships between car manufacturers will also drive market growth by providing charging facilities through a subscription model.

Technology advancements in electric car charging software, hardware, and software are expected to transform how EV owners profit from electric car charging apps. Smart car API and charging networks accurately determine the charge time of an electric vehicle before the driver plugs it into a station.

Green energy will also be essential in residential and public electric vehicle charging stations. Carbon emissions are a significant concern for EV owners. Companies are rapidly improving the charging technology of electric vehicle charging networks to address these concerns.

Commercial spaces have significantly higher market penetration for EV charging tools than residential areas. With the increasing adoption of electric cars, it is expected that there will be more commercial charging stations. Efforts to improve the charging infrastructure in commercial areas will be crucial in encouraging EV adoption. Overnight charging at individual homes or residential complexes would not suffice for lengthy-distance trips.

General charging infrastructure could also facilitate fast charging for lengthy-distance trips. Residential EV chargers can offer significant growth prospects as they are more affordable and convenient than commercial charging stations.

EVCI manufactories work with car rental companies to integrate chargers into existing infrastructure. Green Motion, a car rental company, announced in Jan 2020 that Eaton would partner with them to integrate chargers into buildings with energy storage. The development of Car2X technology to charge infrastructure is a driving force behind the growth.

Many campaigns have been launched by nations such as Canada, India, the Netherlands, and India to encourage the adoption of electric cars. The COVID-19 epidemic has caused a slowdown in the global automotive industry. Many countries have already restricted electric vehicle production. This will harm the market for electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

Driver:

Support from the Government

The investment by governments of different countries in developing charging infrastructure will provide opportunities for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and companies involved in charging infrastructure. This is expected to lead to increased revenue and business expansion. Additionally, strict regulations to reduce pollution levels and emissions of greenhouse gases (GHGs) encourage the adoption of EVs. Thus, there is a global demand for electric car charging infrastructure.

Restraining Factors

A lack of proper standardization

Concerns are likely to arise from the inadequacy of charging standards, given the market size and differences in charging load. Even though electric vehicle charging equipment can be used, the investment would suffer if there was no standardization.

Some factors could limit market revenue growth, such as high initial costs for fast-charging infrastructure or the need for more powerful batteries. The charging time for electric vehicles can be longer than for fossil fuel vehicles, especially at levels 1 and 2. There is no uniformity in charging compatibility between EVs and fossil fuel-powered vehicles. Two other factors could limit the revenue growth of electric vehicle markets and the global electric car charging infrastructure market.

Industry Trends

Electric vehicle charging stations are being developed

An intelligent back-end technology allows smart EV charging to be enabled. It provides charging station owners with real time data from charging stations and events. They can be managed depending on many signals including local electricity consumption, erratic energy output and charging events. Smart EV charging is essential to create a sustainable energy system that uses renewable energy sources.

Smart charging requires identification of the driver of an electric vehicle at the charging station. This establishes a link between EV driver, charging station, charging event. The appropriate fee will go to the correct customer. Funds will also be sent to the right charging station owner. It’s smart because everything happens automatically.

Wireless Charging for Electric Vehicles

Wireless Power Transfer (WPT), enables electrical energy to be wirelessly transferred from a transmitter and to a receiver. Because of its many benefits, WPT technology can be used in many industrial applications. It is much more accepted and preferred than wired power transfers. WPT technology will make wire irritation less and enhance power transfer. WPT recently concentrated a lot on charging the onboard electric vehicle (EV) batteries. Numerous well-known automobile companies have made efforts to adopt WPT technology and increase its capabilities. WPT is possible using an inexpensive inductive coupling between 2 coils (known as a transmitter or receiver coil). For EV charging, the transmitter coils are located beneath the road and the receiver coils are in the vehicle. It is often used in medium-high power transfer applications like EV charging because of its superior energy efficiency.

SAE International, October 2020, announced publication of the first international standard that specifies in one document both the ground-system requirements and the electric vehicle-supply equipment (EVSE), for wireless charging of electric cars (EV).

Key Market Segments

Type

Alternating Current (AC) Charger

Direct Current (DC) Charger

Application

Commercial

Residential

Key Market Players included in the report:

ChargePoint#Inc.

AeroVironment Inc.

Chargemaster Plc

General Electric

Leviton Manufacturing Co.#Inc.

Eaton Corporation

SemaConnect#Inc.

Tesla Motors#Inc.

Schneider Electric

ABB

Siemens AG

ClipperCreek#Inc

Delphi Automotive LLP

Recent developments

U.S. President Joe Biden signed a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill in December 2021 to authorize charging stations. This law also includes a US$5.1 billion fund to support the strengthening of the national charging network.

Here Technologies and Digital Charging Solutions GmbH (DCS) collaborated in December 2021. DCS will provide billing and payment services, as well as enhance charging station experiences.

AmpUp released AmpUp fleet manager in January 2022. This is AmpUp’s new EV-charging fleet solution. It can serve small-to large fleets.

