Egypt will start accepting rubles to boost tourism from Russia

According to the press service of Russian international tour operator Tez Tours, executives at the Central Bank of Egypt are considering adding Russian ruble to the list of foreign currencies allowed and accepted for legal payments in the Arab Republic of Egypt.

Egyptian officials are apparently hoping that the move could help give a boost to its tourism industry and bring more visitors from Russia.

Tez Tours did not elaborate on the technicality of just how exactly the Egyptian banks will be accepting the Russian currency but said that “special e-devices in bank branches” are planned to be installed for that purpose.

According to Tez Tours, the Russian ruble will be included in the list of currencies used in Egypt ‘from the end of September 2022’ – right at the start of the high tourism season there.

Providing opportunities for travel companies and hotels accepting rubles for payment in conjunction with other factors will undoubtedly have a positive impact on the tourist flow into Egypt from Russian Federation.

Egypt remains the most popular holiday destination among Russian travelers for the fall & winter season with 46% share of the total bookings.

The number of Russian tourists visiting Egypt surged to one million during the fourth quarter of 2021, following the relaunch of Russian commercial and charter flights to Egyptian Red Sea resorts of Sharm El-Sheikh and Hurghada.

The government of Russia has banned its airlines from flying to Egypt after the downing of a passenger plane on October 31, 2015, that killed 224 Russians.

On October 31, 2015, at 06:13 local time EST (04:13 UTC), an Airbus A321-231 en route to Pulkovo Airport, Saint Petersburg, Russia, exploded over the northern Sinai Peninsula after its departure from Sharm El-Sheikh International Airport, Egypt. All 224 passengers and crew on board were killed.

