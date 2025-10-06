Egypt Prime Minister Cut a Deal with Minor Hotels

Minor Hotels has signed an agreement with SUNRISE Resorts & Cruises to form a new joint venture company. The signing ceremony took place at the office of H.E. Mostafa Madbouly, Prime Minister of Egypt, in the presence of H.E. Sherif Fathi, Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, underscoring the importance of this partnership for the country’s growing tourism sector.

The joint venture aims to open and manage up to 50 hotels over the next decade. Development will span both key urban centres and leisure destinations, including West Cairo, Azha Ras El Hekma on the North Coast, and Azha Ain Al Sokhna. As part of the agreement, Minor Hotels will commence management of seven projects, covering operational hotels, brownfield conversions, and greenfield developments. A highlight of the pipeline will be the introduction of Minor Hotels’ flagship luxury brand, Anantara Hotels & Resorts in locations across the country.