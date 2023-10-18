Egypt Airport Welcomes AEGEAN Airlines’ Inaugural Flight from Athens

Sharm El Sheikh International Airport in Egypt celebrated the arrival of its first AEGEAN Airlines flight from Athens, which carried 82 passengers. The airport went the extra mile to make the landing special, with a traditional water salute and the distribution of souvenirs to the arriving travelers.

Moreover, this reception marks the beginning of a regular service, as Sharm El-Sheikh International Airport is scheduled to receive a weekly flight from Aegean Airlines, connecting Egyptian destinations with the Greek capital, Athens. This scheduled service aligns with the vision set by Lieutenant General Mohamed Abbas Helmy, Egypt’s Minister of Civil Aviation. His directives to all Egyptian airports include thorough preparations for the upcoming winter season, ensuring that all necessary facilities are in place and enhancing the overall level of service provided to passengers.

The ultimate goal is to facilitate the smooth and efficient arrival of tourist groups, ensuring a warm and welcoming experience that reflects Egypt’s renowned hospitality and contributes to its tourism sector’s growth during the winter season.