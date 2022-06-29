Egencia Expands Chat Capabilities with Slack Integration

Egencia, the only proven B2B travel tech platform, today announced the integration of messaging service Slack with Egencia Chat on desktop and via the Slack mobile app. This integration is the only business travel solution that combines the power of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) with live one-on-one access to expert travel consultants within Slack. Last month, Egencia conducted a pilot program with select customers to test features and gather actionable feedback so the experience could be enhanced prior to the global launch.

Since its launch in 2019, Egencia Chat – an AI powered virtual assistant with a human touch – has proven successful with customers, achieving an impressive +50 Net Promoter Score in 2021. Egencia Chat is purpose-built with advanced and highly intelligent support from AI and ML technologies to give business travelers personalized answers with a self-service connection to current, past, and canceled bookings. More than 75,000+ users had 125,000+ chat interactions in 2021, both virtual and with Egencia’s travel consultants.