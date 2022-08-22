Educational Robots Market Value to Grow by Almost USD 1,006.6 Million During 2022-2031

Global sales of educational robots market size was worth USD 1,006.6 million by 2021, while exhibiting a stellar CAGR of 19.3% between 2023 and 2032.

The Educational robots create an environment in which children can interact with their environment, solve real-world problems, and build on previous learning experiences. In this way, educational robotics can be a powerful tool to allow children to build their own learning experiences. They can help students improve their communication, interpersonal skills, and creativity in problem-solving. This market is driven by several factors, including the increased investment by government and non-governmental organizations in education, the development of robot manufacturing technology, and the decreasing production cost. Another important factor is the huge market demand.

The market is seeing a rise in demand for robots that can work together across the educational and industrial sectors. The government is also investing in robotics and Artificial Intelligence (Al) as a substitute for human intervention for different tasks. The rising demand and acceptance of educational robots worldwide are also due to the increased use of pre-programmed robotics in the commercial sector, as well as an increase in overall electronic devices’ dependency on IoT.

Restraining factor:

Education robots can be expensive: Establishing a robot-based educational center may not be feasible for all schools, colleges, or other educational institutions, particularly for those new to the sector. It is very expensive to purchase and integrate robotics into schools, colleges, universities, and other educational institutions. Educational robots would be prohibitively expensive for institutions that don’t have the necessary infrastructure or are not connected to robot manufacturers. These problems would most likely occur in countries that are under-developed or those with low spending or purchasing power.

For educational institutions, industrial robots can be a costly investment due to their high price, along with the integration and peripheral costs (such as vision systems and end effectors), and they are also expensive. The TIAGo humanoid bot from PAL Robotics is around USD 50,000. The low cost of humanoid machines used in education and training is limiting the market for educational robotics.

Key Market Trends:

It is possible to update robots using current knowledge and teaching methods. They require only electricity for their operation and are very cost-effective. These features increase their appeal as teachers and are expected to drive the demand in the forecast period. For robots that can successfully teach, they need social communication skills. Vendors on the market emphasize this aspect. It is currently the largest challenge in robot teaching.

Humanoids can be used as teachers and have received positive responses from the education sector. The market is set to see more investments in the future. Softbank Robotics’ humanoid Pepper, which has seen widespread adoption within the education segment, is expected to see more in the near future.

Key players operating in the market include

Aisoy Robotics

Blue Frog Robotics & Buddy

Innovation First International Inc.

LEGO System A/S

Makeblock

Modular Robotics

Pal Robotics

Pitsco Inc.

Robotis

Other Key Players

Recent Developments

ABB (Switzerland), in August 2020, launched the IRB 1300 industrial robot to address the increasing demand for compact, faster robots capable of lifting heavy objects.

Augsburg has a new education facility that KUKA (Germany), opened in September 2020. This center will offer training and education to students about operating industrial robots.

Probiotics America (US), has spent a significant amount on research and development to give itself an advantage over its competitors. This will enable the company to increase its revenue.

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 1,006.6 Mn Growth Rate 19.3% Historical Years 2016-2020 Base Year 2021 Quantitative Units USD In Mn No. of Pages in Report 200+ Pages No. of Tables & Figures 150+ Format PDF/Excel Sample Report Available – Click here to Get a Sample Report



Key Market Segments:

By Product Type

Humanoid

Non-Humanoid





By Application

Primary

Secondary

Higher

Others

Industry, By Region

Asia-Pacific [China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America [United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa]

South America [Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

