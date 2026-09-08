Jamaica has secured a prominent place in the global tourism conversation as Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett is appointed co-chair of World Economic Forum Tourism Day 2026. The appointment brings Jamaica’s tourism resilience leadership and the GTRCMC onto one of the world’s most influential platforms for shaping the future of travel.

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, has been appointed co-chair of World Economic Forum Tourism Day 2026, a significant recognition that positions Jamaica and the Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre (GTRCMC) at the forefront of discussions shaping the future of global travel and tourism.

World Economic Forum Tourism Day brings together heads of state, global chief executives and leading figures in tourism and hospitality to address major challenges and opportunities facing the sector. Bartlett’s appointment signals Jamaica’s growing influence not only as a leading tourism destination, but also as a contributor to international policy and thought leadership on tourism resilience.

The appointment builds on nearly a decade of work by the GTRCMC, which Bartlett founded and co-chairs. Headquartered in Jamaica, the Centre was established to strengthen tourism resilience through research, training, crisis preparedness and response.

Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre – GTRCMC – Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre – GTRCMC

Working with more than 30 countries and institutions, the GTRCMC has focused on helping tourism-dependent economies strengthen their capacity to prepare for, manage and recover from disruptions, including natural disasters, pandemics and economic shocks.

“I am deeply honored to serve as co-chair of World Economic Forum Tourism Day,” Bartlett said. “Tourism is no longer just a leisure sector—it is economic infrastructure, cultural infrastructure, and resilience infrastructure for nations everywhere.”

“At a time of climate shocks, geopolitical uncertainty and rapid technological change, our industry must move from simply managing crises to building systems that prevent them and help communities thrive in their aftermath,” he added.

As co-chair, Bartlett is expected to champion three priorities: investing in people as cultural champions capable of driving innovation; investing in data to strengthen real-time global risk intelligence; and investing in international solidarity so destinations do not have to confront major crises alone.

“Jamaica and the GTRCMC stand ready to work with the World Economic Forum and partners across the globe to advance resilient, inclusive and innovative tourism for people and planet,” Bartlett said.

His appointment also highlights the growing international relevance of tourism-resilience strategies developed in the Caribbean, a region that has repeatedly confronted hurricanes, public-health emergencies and economic disruptions while remaining heavily dependent on travel and hospitality.

The experience gained from those challenges has helped Jamaica advocate for resilience as a central component of global tourism planning rather than simply a crisis-response measure.

As co-chair of World Economic Forum Tourism Day 2026, Bartlett will have an opportunity to help frame discussions among policymakers, investors and tourism executives as the industry confronts climate risks, geopolitical uncertainty, technological transformation and other emerging challenges.

For Jamaica, the appointment represents another step in positioning the island as both a global tourism destination and a source of ideas influencing the future direction of the international travel industry.