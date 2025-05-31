Edmund Bartlett is Championing Caribbean Tourism Through Visionary Leadership

Current premium viewers: 1

With more than 40 years of public service and a reputation as one of the Caribbean’s foremost tourism strategists, Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism, Edmund Bartlett, will take center stage at the Caribbean Tourism Organization’s (CTO) Caribbean Week in New York (June 1-6) with a powerful message: the Caribbean’s tourism future hinges on bold, unifying leadership.

“Leadership is not simply a desire to be in charge,” Minister Bartlett affirms. “It’s the ability to coalesce disparate forces and create an opportunity for a good outcome.” His words underscore not just a philosophy, but a record of action — one that has positioned him as a guiding force in shaping a more resilient, inclusive, and economically vibrant tourism sector for the region.

Minister Bartlett, the co-founder of the Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre, embodies a vision firmly grounded in post-pandemic realities, where collaboration and the convergence of ideas are essential. “Although we want to tell the world that we are one Caribbean, we’re really out of many — One Caribbean. And it is the many that need to come together seamlessly … under a common vision,” he says. That vision includes deeper regional cooperation, harmonized tourism policies and the expansion of multi-destination travel — an area where Jamaica has led decisively.

His leadership extends to structural reforms such as Jamaica’s groundbreaking Tourism Workers Pension Scheme and efforts to link the sector with agriculture, manufacturing and entertainment. These reforms, Minister Bartlett argues, are vital to retaining more of the tourism dollar in the Caribbean. “The CTO, an institutional bulwark of Caribbean tourism, has been able to coalesce the political forces within the region and to provide a tourism focus … conducive to growth, development, and the strengthening of tourism’s ability to drive economic enrichment for the people of the region.”

As Jamaica continues to play a pivotal role in regional tourism leadership, Minister Bartlett is also a key advocate for the CTO’s revitalization under its current leadership. He offers praise for Secretary-General Dona Regis-Prosper, the organization’s first female head. “The insight and the vision that Dona brings to the CTO at this time is useful. I think it’s also refreshing,” he notes, citing her ability to “bring partners together” and enable “collective action” around shared goals.

“The reimagining of Caribbean tourism at this time is crucial. It is actually sine qua non – it what is required in this post-COVID period,” says Minister Bartlett, who, in addition to addressing leadership, will participate in the “CTO Reimagine Plan Launch” session on Tuesday during Caribbean Week.

With unwavering focus on recovery, equity, and sustainability, he continues to champion a tourism model that serves the people of the region, not just its visitors. As Caribbean Week opens in New York on Sunday, Minister Bartlett’s message is clear: strong, visionary leadership remains the cornerstone of Caribbean tourism’s future.

The Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO), headquartered in Barbados, is the Caribbean’s tourism development agency, comprising membership of the region’s finest countries and territories, including Dutch-, English- and French-speaking, as well as a range of private sector allied members. The CTO’s vision is to position the Caribbean as the most desirable, year-round, warm-weather destination, and its purpose is Leading Sustainable Tourism – One Sea, One Voice, One Caribbean.

Among the benefits to its members, the organization provides specialized support and technical assistance in sustainable tourism development, marketing, communications, advocacy, human resource development, event planning & execution, and research & information technology.

The CTO’s headquarters are located at Baobab Tower, Warrens, St. Michael, Barbados BB 22026.