The Jamaican Prime Minister, Dr Andrew Holness, today presided over the swearing-in ceremony of his new cabinet, reminding all ministers that they will be judged by set targets that have to be reached. Arrogance blinds and serving with a distance is not what leadership demands.

Mr. Holness also mentioned the poison of corruption and reminded all ministers to work together as a team. He said the People of Jamaica had already spoken for a third term of his government.

The Honorable Edmund Bartlett will again be the Minister of Tourism for the Republic of Jamaica, which will be welcomed news around the global tourism industry. Mr. Bartlett also shows that he is a man of resilience, and his commitment is to the global movement. Bartlett launched.

The size of Prime Minister Dr Andrew Holness’ Cabinet has increased by one member following the re-election of his administration.

The new cabinet of Jamaica is now made up of: