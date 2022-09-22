Eden Rock Villa Rental announces partnership with Villa Embrace

The most luxurious accommodation within its St. Barths’ collection.

This special partnership is the first of its kind, granting exclusive services and full access to Eden Rock Villa Rental including up to two ultra-luxe butlers, chefs, full-time concierge, housekeepers, and evening turn-down service.

Villa Embrace clients will have VIP access to hotel amenities such as priority reservations at Eden Rock – St Barths Spa, its restaurants, Sand Bar, and Beach Bar, as well as access to comfortable beach loungers and umbrellas nestled on the white-sandy beaches of St. Jean Bay of this Caribbean jewel.

While access to Eden Rock – St. Barths amenities are made available to all 150 properties in the collection, Villa Embrace is the first to provide Eden Rock Villa staff on-site for guests who book through global travel agents, tour operators or directly with Villa Embrace.

“We are thrilled to welcome a villa of this caliber to our portfolio, helping define the highest category of accommodations for our Eden Rock Villa Rental business and on the island,” says Anne Dentel, President of Eden Rock Villa Rental.

“Villa Embrace embodies our commitment to excellence in high-end, thoughtful design and services, while taking it to the next level.”

“Eden Rock Villa Rental experience is receiving a notable upgrade with this addition.”

As one the largest villas on the island, the expansive four-level, contemporary architectural masterpiece is anchored in high design, art and unsurpassed service. The villa’s five suites access two infinity pools, one of which is amongst the largest on the island, reaching approximately 100 feet. Starting at $21,429 a night, each suite offers a private furnished terrace with an outdoor rain shower, or outdoor Japanese soaking tub, along with a Hammam.

The property touts the island’s only four-story glass elevator, a private waterfall and living green wall, the only private underground parking garage that accommodates up to 10 vehicles, 20 rare artworks including pieces by Andy Warhol and Roy Lichtenstein, an impressive wine collection, along with a fully equipped gym, outdoor spa, movie room and games room.

“We are honored to be part of Eden Rock – St. Barths’ iconic culture,” says Marty Weinberg, whose family owns Villa Embrace. “This privileged partnership ensures that our valued guests experience the very best this illustrious island has to offer.”

Villa Embrace bookings are now available. For more information or to make a reservation visit villaembrace.com or edenrockvillarental.com

