EasyJet To Launch Direct Flights from Prague to Mallorca

EasyJet will launch a new direct flight from Prague to Mallorca starting June 25, 2024.

The British low-cost airline aims to operate this route three times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. The announcement was made from Prague airport’s press service.

The flight duration between Prague and Mallorca is estimated to be 2 hours and 40 minutes. Tickets for this route are currently on sale, beginning at CZK 820.

During the upcoming summer season, three more airlines—Eurowings, Ryanair, and Smartwings—will join the route between Prague and Palma de Mallorca. This will significantly increase travel options, offering passengers a wider selection for their journey between the two destinations.

In the 1960s, Mallorca emerged as a popular tourist destination, primarily drawing in tourists for package holiday beach experiences. During this period, tourism was mostly focused on the summer months, and the island was comparatively serene.

Mallorca’s tourism has expanded significantly over time, encompassing the entire island from north to south. It’s no longer solely a summer hotspot but also draws visitors during winter. The island’s popularity has surged in spring and autumn, attracting hikers and cyclists, especially to the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Serra de Tramuntana mountains in the northwest.