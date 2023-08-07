easyJet Launches First Summer Flight School for Children

Kids can have a unique summer at easyJet‘s inaugural Summer Flight School as they step into the shoes of a pilot in a genuine Airbus A320 simulator.

A survey revealed that 70 per cent of primary school children find the idea of flying a plane during their break most thrilling. Additionally, 50 per cent aspire to be pilots or cabin crew in the future. The first-of-its-kind event by the airline will offer children the opportunity to take the controls of an Airbus A320 flight simulator, as well as learning what it takes to provide the best inflight service to passengers as cabin crew.