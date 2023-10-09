Airline News eTurboNews | eTN NewsBrief Short News UK Travel

EasyJet First Airline to Join Airbus Carbon-Removal Initiative

Add Comment
23 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
1 min read
, EasyJet First Airline to Join Airbus Carbon-Removal Initiative, eTurboNews | eTN
Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

SME in Travel? Click here!

British multinational low-cost airline group easyJet has become the first airline worldwide to sign a contract with Airbus for its Carbon Capture Offer – a carbon-removal initiative that uses Direct Air Carbon Capture and Storage (DACCS), to offer airlines worldwide carbon removal credits to advance their decarbonisation goals.

easyJet was amongst the first airlines to sign an agreement with Airbus in 2022, commiting to engage in negotiations on the possible pre-purchase of verified and durable carbon removal credits. easyJet’s credits will last from 2026 to 2029.

The carbon removal credits will be issued by Airbus’ partner 1PointFive. Airbus’ agreement with 1PointFive includes the pre-purchase of 400,000 tons of carbon removal credits to be delivered over four years.

PrintLinkedInTelegramWhatsAppVKMessengerSMSRedditFlipboardPinterestTumblrXingBufferHacker NewsLineMixPocketYummlyCopy

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for mroe than 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

View all posts

You may also like

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXing