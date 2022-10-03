Easy Jet Holiday Boss to Speak at the WTM London World Responsibility Day

Garry Wilson, Chief Executive Officer of easyJet holidays, will join World Travel Market’s Responsible Tourism Adviser Harold Goodwin on the Sustainability Stage on Tuesday 8 November at 11:30-12:00.

The head of the first major UK tour operator to offset carbon emissions from package holidays will share his vision for making travel more sustainable at World Travel Market London’s World Responsible Tourism Day.

Garry has headed up easyJet holidays since it launched in 2019, with the aim of being an industry leader in sustainability. He will be on stage to show that it is possible to be a major tour operator and care about the planet, sharing easyJet holidays’ mission to ‘make sustainable travel accessible to everyone without costing the earth’.

The operator is committed to offsetting 100% of carbon emissions as well as forming close relationships with the people and communities in its destinations. The company has said it wants to ‘raise the bar, positively shake things up and lead the industry’ in sustainability.

Garry joined easyJet holidays from TUI Group, where he was Managing Director for Group Product and Purchasing, heading a global team across 20 countries. He has worked extensively with overseas Governments, PwC and the Travel Foundation to create sustainable tourism policies to promote major economic growth and positive social change whilst minimizing negative environment impact.

Harold Goodwin, WTM’s Responsible Tourism Adviser, said:

“Garry has long been a leader in responsible tourism and can talk about why it makes business sense and what the trends are that will shape things over the next few years.“Our conversation will range from changes in aviation ground transportation, accommodation and the visitor experience in an increasingly competitive world.”

WTM London 2022 will be taking place from 7-9 November 2022.

Juliette Losardo, WTM Exhibition Director, said:

“Garry has held senior positions in tour operating for 25 years and has worked extensively with overseas governments and the travel industry to create tourism policies that encourage positive social and environmental change while generating economic growth.

“In this session, he will show that it really is possible for a major tour operator to offer sustainable holidays at affordable prices so people can enjoy their perfect holiday secure in the knowledge that they’ve made the most sustainable possible choice for them.”

News of Garry’s appearance comes as the easyJet holidays’ sister company, the airline easyJet, launched a detailed plan to achieve net-zero carbon emissions within the next 30 years, with the ultimate ambition to be flying on zero carbon emission hydrogen aircraft.

The session will take place on Tuesday 8 November, 11.30-12.00 on the Sustainability Stage.

